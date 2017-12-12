Snowbirding 2018 Postcards: Afternoon at Camp

Although we didn’t get the campsite we were hoping to get, we did get a good one on the same backwater channel. I put the boat in the water and motored it to the site. While I enjoy a nice glass of red wine from a Similkameen Valley (Canada) winery I visited back in 2016, my friend Janet is fishing across the channel. The sun is sinking low in the western sky, giving the light a golden hue. Here’s the view out the back door of my camper.
Tomorrow, I’ll pack a lunch and take the boat out on the Colorado River. Janet will probably come along with her fishing pole. I’m really thrilled to have the boat with me this year.
A glass of fine red wine as the sun goes down; making plans for a boat trip tomorrow, with a friend.
It doesn’t get much better than that.
Press ‘save’. Enjoy.
I can’t tell you how much I enjoy my time here every winter. So glad I can “press save” by blogging about these days.