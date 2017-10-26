Autumn 2017 Roadtrip Postcards: Arches National Park

I spent all of Thursday afternoon at Arches National Park, visiting and revisiting some of the arches and rock formations. My last trip here was at least 20 years ago and it was different than I remembered it. I took two hikes totaling about for miles and saw nine different arches either up close or at a distance. I’m not sure if I’ll ever get back this way, so I tried to make this short visit count.

Here are some of the photos I shot with my Nikon.