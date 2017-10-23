﻿Autumn 2017 Roadtrip Postcards: Cottonwood Campground 

Drove most of the day from Idaho east into Montana and then south back into Idaho. The stretch of I-90 between Coeur d’Alene and St. Regis (where I refueled and treated myself to a Huckleberry shake) was absolutely stunning with peak fall color. If you live in the area, go for a drive as soon as possible to soak in the beauty. 

I was hoping to get to MacKay where there’s a nice campground on a reservoir that is stayed in before but found a nice one right on the Salmon River about 70 miles north of there. It’s just me and one other camper here. Should be a nice, quiet night. 

I managed to back my rig into a riverside site — no small feat when you’re towing a boat so small you can’t see it in any mirror.


A look down the Salmon River from my campsite.


Finally got a chance to test ride my MATE power-assist folding bike. Long story there.


The sun set behind the hills, but Mother Nature still treated us to a light show.

  1. That image of the Salmon river reminded me why I love the wild northern US so much. The clarity, the light, the energy of the water.
    We have been there in the spring but never seen those fall colours. Beautiful.
    I try to buy a licence plate from every state I have stayed in. I like the image of the loons on the Maine plate but my favourite is the whacky Idaho plate with a background picture of the Rockies and the strange slogan “Famous Potatoes”.

    Glad you bought the little e-bike. Can you lift that into Mike-Lima?

