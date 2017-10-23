﻿Autumn 2017 Roadtrip Postcards: Cottonwood Campground 

Drove most of the day from Idaho east into Montana and then south back into Idaho. The stretch of I-90 between Coeur d’Alene and St. Regis (where I refueled and treated myself to a Huckleberry shake) was absolutely stunning with peak fall color. If you live in the area, go for a drive as soon as possible to soak in the beauty.

I was hoping to get to MacKay where there’s a nice campground on a reservoir that is stayed in before but found a nice one right on the Salmon River about 70 miles north of there. It’s just me and one other camper here. Should be a nice, quiet night.