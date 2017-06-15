Wells Fargo New Payee Scam

Another sloppy phishing attempt that might fool you.
My only interaction with Wells Fargo is the truck loan held by Wells Fargo Dealer Services. So imagine my surprise when I got a message from billpay@wellsfargo.com to confirm that a new payee had been added to my Bill Pay service.
Of course, it’s a scam. They want you to open the attached file. Malware is likely installed when you do so.
Don’t open attachments in email messages unless they are from someone you personally know and you are expecting the attachment.
This is pretty sloppy, too. The message makes no sense. But all they need is for people not paying attention to open the file. Then they’ve got another victim. Don’t let it be you.
The good old U.S.A. really needs to get the internet secured. There is speculation that votes have been changed in the last election. Don’t we have some program gurus able to secure our internet? Lets get this done! We can’t prosecute scammers from Nigeria, but can’t we identify scammers before they strike? Geeeze
The problem is that politicians are too busy fighting with each other and generating divisive hate to get anything useful done. Instead, they’re going tear apart the feeble health care program we have, allow polluters to destroy the planet, and make us the laughing stock of the world.
Internet is very low on their priority list — other than to make sure their friends at Comcast, Verizon, and AT&T can hold bandwidth hostage to those willing to pay the price.
And yes, I am angry. And starting to get really fed up with Washington.
These crude scams are now far more common. Having had six years free from this nonsense I have had three very similar communications to the one you describe this year.
In my case the real senders (as opposed to the organisations they pretend to be) are all from Australia.
Cyber-attacks will become more common. Virus and malware makers have the upper hand. Sometimes anti-virus software writers might be tempted to make the very weapon they claim to be able to disarm.
Computer protection is big business so victims are necessary to “encourage the others” to buy the software.
In the last 8 weeks the UK has had an IT meltdown in both the National Health Service and British Airways, the major carrier. That last attack cost the company $97 million in compensation.