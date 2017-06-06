Phishing with Amazon. Again.

Yet another ploy to get you to click a link.
The latest phishing scam to hit my inbox: a message supposedly from Amazon to tell me that my order has been cancelled. Two of the four links in the message go to a site other than Amazon where a PHP page is waiting to do something nasty to my computer.
Don’t click links in incoming emails, folks!
Pffffftttt geesh.
I suspect there are still plenty of people who don’t know they can hover on the link to see its actual URL, unfortunately. I hope your blog post helps a bit.
I prefer going to the actual website these days rather than clicking on any links in email — just as an extra precaution. Stuff can get by even the most conscientious of us …
That’s why I keep blogging about these scams. Even if I prevent one other person from a malware attack, I feel that I’ve done some good.
I also go to the website by typing in a URL these days. I can’t take any chances.
Thanks for posting this, it’s so easy to get tripped up these days. The scammers are always trying to get one step ahead, it’s hard to keep up.