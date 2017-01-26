DJI Sales Support Experience

When sales support is solely by chat with a support team based in China.

I ordered my DJI Mavic Pro drone on January 3, 2017. At the time, the DJI website said it would take 4 to 6 weeks to ship. I was traveling and set up delivery to my friend Jim’s house in Wickenburg, AZ.

I should mention here that the first time I tried placing the order, my credit card company declined it and immediately texted me about possible fraud. I responded to the prompts via text messaging to assure the company I had authorized the order. Then I resubmitted payment and it appeared to go through. I even got a confirmation message about it from DJI.

I ordered the drone using an email address I reserve for shopping. That address is not set up on my iPhone or iPad, the two devices I use most when I’m on the road. It was set up on my MacBook Air, but I seldom fired that up. So it was a full week before I learned that there was a problem with my order. By that time, I was camped out along the Colorado River in a campsite with spotty cell phone coverage. I fired up my MacBook, fetched email, and got the following message from DJI Sales:

Have you ever heard anything so absurd?

Of course, I was not going to scan my credit card or driver’s license and send it to some anonymous person in China or anywhere else. I was born at night, but it wasn’t last night.

I was also not prepared to call China from my cell phone or any other phone.

I attempted to get them to call me and got an email message saying they tried but couldn’t get through. I had absolutely no indication on my phone of a missed call from China or anywhere else. They suggested I try online chat.

DJI’s chat sucks, pure and simple. You go to their online store’s home page and click a button. A window opens with a boilerplate message with tempting links:

Chat System: Dear customers, thank you for choosing DJI. The system is transferring the chat to operator service. Please wait. Order before JAN 5th and your Mavic Pro will ship before JAN 18th. Orders placed prior to this annoucement will still be prioritized. Learn more

For a small additional charge, DJI Care Refresh offers up to two replacement units. Water damage is also covered! Purchase now

Of course, by this point it was January 11. My order had gotten in on time. Or had it?

The system then tells you that there are 36 people in front of you on chat. So you wait. The number counts down. Then goes up. Then goes down again. Back and forth, slowly making its way down.

When it hits about 4 or 7 or 3, someone finally answers the chat.

Wilmar Hello, my name is Wilmar.Thank you for contacting DJI customer support. How can I help you today? 08:32 Me What is the status of my order? Wilmar Order number? Me 001602399#### Seems to be an issue with credit card payment? 08:33 I am in a remote location with spotty internet coverage. Please let’s resolve any issues now while I can. Are you still there? Wilmar Let me check 08:34 Me Thank you. 08:37 Wilmar The sttaus of your order is still on payment review. Me Let’s fix this now. Wilmar OK Did you have any contact with your bank? 08:39 Me Yes, I can. But I’ve already told them the charge is valid. They rejected first time and texted me about possible fraud. Wilmar Oh ok. Can you contact them? Me I returned text to say charge was good. I can try now, but not sure what kind of menu they will put me in. 08:40 Wilmar But it states here, Review status Me What do you need me to do? I am calling them now. 08:41

At this point, I called my credit card company on the phone and began navigating a telephone menu.

Me In a call menu with my bank now. Wilmar Alright. Willing to wait. sure. Me When I get a person, I’ll ask if the charge went through. 08:43 Waiting for person now. Hold music. Wilmar Its fine.

I talked to a credit card company person. I had to go through the usual identification thing. He looked up the charges and saw both the rejected charge and the one that had been approved.

Me 08:46 Bank says charge went through. Says two tries and they accepted one and declined other. You have my money. 08:47 Wilmar Please hold, let me check it again Me Bank says it is approved but pending. You have to accept. He can provide authorization code. Do you want that. 08:49 Wilmar Please? Me 09##### 08:51 Did you get that? Wilmar Thank you 08:52 Me Can you charge it now, please? The bank is waiting. Wilmar I’ll do my best

I chatted on the phone with the banking person. He was very pleasant and didn’t mind chatting. Nothing from Wilmar.

Me 08:55 I’m still waiting with the bank. Wilmar You are still on the line with them? Me Yes! I’m waiting to make sure the charge goes through. Wilmar You can disconnect now from them please. 08:56 Me Ok.

I said goodbye to the bank person and hung up.

Wilmar What I am doing right now is sending an email follow up directly to headquarters about this status of your order number. Me Ok. 09:02 Wilmar Still there? Me Yes! 09:03 Wilmar Thank you for the patience MAria Chat System Without any further response, the chat has been closed automatically.

Yep. It hung up on me. I clicked buttons to reconnect and waited behind who knows how many people.

Chat System The chat is connected again Dear customers, thank you for choosing DJI. The system is transferring the chat to operator service. Please wait. Order before JAN 5th and your Mavic Pro will ship before JAN 18th. Orders placed prior to this annoucement will still be prioritized. Learn more

For a small additional charge, DJI Care Refresh offers up to two replacement units. Water damage is also covered! Purchase now

Finally:

Melou Hello, my name is Melou.How can I help you today? 09:06 Me I just want this resolved. I am traveling and I need to know when the drone will arrive so I can coordinate pickup. Was chatting with Wilmar. What is the current status of my order? 09:07 I ordered on Jan 3. My order should go out before Jan 18. Order 001602399#### 09:09 Melou hi ok let me check that 09:11 upon checking here regarding the status of your order its still in review Me What else do I need to give you? 9:15 Melou There could be a payment risk with the order, which our risk control team will manually assess before accepting the payment. Me I provided an approval code from the bank. Do you also want it? I ordered this on January 3. I did not know about an order problem until this week I am traveling and have limited access to email. 9:17 I would like it shipped on time — before January 18 like all other early orders. Melou If your payment cannot go through, Customer have 2 options…First we suggest to contact the issuing bank for help. If they cannot identify the problem, or try another method of payment. Me I don’t see why there is a delay when my credit card bank approved it on January 3 I did this. The credit card bank approved it. 9:18 It shows up as pending on my account. The bank says all you need to do is accept the charge. I provided Wilmar with the bank’s approval code from January 3. What is the problem? Why is this still being delayed? 9:20 Do you want the bank’s phone number? Melou if there is no issue with the card or the bank it will be a smooth transaction…our system will detect if theres an issue for the payment and automatic it will not go through…we suggest to customer to try again and if you still getting same issue…you need to use another mode of payment 09:21 Me That’s not what the email I got from your payment people said. Also, MY BANK ALREADY APPROVED THIS CHARGE. There is NO PROBLEM with it. 09:23 I have no way of contacting you by phone and I can’t get any help from Chat. What am I supposed to do? Is this how all of your support works? What will happen if I have a problem with my drone? Will I get the same bad “support” I’m getting now? 09:24 There’s noting “smooth” about this. Melou you need to use another mode of payment 09:25 Me HOW? I don’t have another method of payment. This charge was approved by my bank. 09:28 Please have someone call me. My phone number is 509-699-####. US. 09:31

That’s when I started losing my patience. I resorted to copy and paste.

Me I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. 09:32 I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. 09:33 I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. 09:34 Melou We accept the following forms of payment: 1) Credit Cards – MasterCard – Visa – JCB – American Express (Europe Only) – Diners (Europe Only) 2) Debit Cards – Visa Debit – MasterCard Debit 3) Paypal 4) Paypal Credit （US and UK only） 5) Paypal Express 6) Bank Transfer Me I paid with a visa. I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. 09:36 Melou . Me I spent 15 minutes on the phone today with my bank while chatting with Wilmar. 09:38 I got the approval code. The bank has accepted the charge. Why won’t you take my money? Why can’t someone call me to resolve this? 09:39 I am spending more than $1,300. Why can’t I get a little customer service? I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. Melou so our finacial department will double check on that 09:40 Me I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. Melou all you need to do is to wait..since the status is Review I’ve been waiting more than a week. I’m tired of waiting. You are delaying my order. I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. 09:45 Melou you have an option to purchase in retailers

This really pissed me off. The Mavic Pro wasn’t available anywhere yet. Amazon said it wouldn’t get them until mid-February.

Me I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. 09:46 I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. Why can’t I talk to someone who can help me???? 09:47 Why are you refusing to take my money? I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. 09:49 Wilmar did not tell me that I needed another method of payment. Why are you telling me this? Melou for now we only have chat support Me Chat support is not support. You are not supporting me. Melou yes i need to inform you that because you are having issue with the payment.. Me You are not helping me. 09:50 I want to TALK to someone there who can resolve this. Call me at 509-699-####. US. Melou i provide you all the options regarding your concenr concern Me No. Wilmar did. You are just sending me scripted responses. Chat System Without any further response, the chat has been closed automatically.

Yep. She hung up on me. Okay, so I was being a bitch, but I’d been at it for over an hour, including wait time, and still had no idea if my order had been processed. So I got back on chat again.

Amazingly, I got Wilmar again. I guess there are only two of them in the call center. When he realized it was me, he disconnected me.

At that point, I was pretty pissed off and didn’t care if my order went through or not. I could easily call the credit card company and stop the charge. But instead of doing anything, I went for a walk with Penny to cool down. And when I got back to my computer and looked at my order status on DJI’s website, it saw that it had been approved for January 3.

My friend Jim, who has ordered two drones from them, says that their technical support department is much better. That’s all handled in the U.S. — at least for U.S. customers. There’s a phone number you can call and actually speak to a person. While that’s reassuring, I still worry. And I wonder why their sales support is so bad after all, they should be much better at taking customer’s money, no? Would it kill them to set up a call center somewhere in the U.S? Aren’t they making enough money to do that? These things aren’t cheap.

My drone arrived in Wickenburg on January 19 and some friends of mine rendezvoused with me in Quartzsite to drop it off on Monday, January 23. I’ve been playing with it — teaching myself how to fly it — ever since.

I just hope I never need to deal with DJI sales again.