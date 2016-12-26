Unlikely Tour Reservation Scam

How many times have I gotten these? Too many to count.
Got this in my email inbox for Flying M Air yesterday.
Looks good, huh? Three days worth of helicopter tours for four people. Cha-ching!
It’s fake, of course. Want to know how I can tell? Here are the flags:
- “Vacation in your state.” Which state is that? Believe it or not, I’m still getting requests from people who think I still operate in Arizona. (I left the state in 2013.) The vagueness of this screams “boilerplate” or “template.” It also makes me wonder how many other tour operators got the exact same message yesterday.
- “Reservation for 2 couples.” My aircraft only holds three passengers. Martin obviously hasn’t done his homework before dangling his credit card.
- “Confirm availability and total cost.” How could I possibly calculate a “total cost” if I have no idea what he wants?
- No phone number. The sender hasn’t provided any method other than an email address to contact him. Why not?
- Sender Gmail account. Yes, I know that real people have Gmail accounts, too. But do they usually spell their last names wrong in the account address?
Yes, this is a scam. I actually played along with one of these years ago to see what he wanted. You can read the details here. How interesting to see that it’s still being played. I guess there are enough suckers out there to make trying it worthwhile.
Don’t get scammed. If something sounds too good to be true, it probably is.
These scams are so shoddy it is hard to believe any serious helicopter charter business would get sucked in.
As you say, you are not flying a Chinook for wedding parties.
I don’t get many emails of that sort but I do receive many idiot phone calls telling me that there is a fault with my broadband line and if I merely send them my credit card details all will be sorted for a modest fee.
The calls all come from India, which is clever, because British Telecom (our largest monopoly franchise for digital stuff, wires, fibre and Internet) has outsourced all their customer service needs to India. The real BT people in India are quite polite and knowledgeable; alas a whole fake industry of scammers has tried to imitate the genuine company.
Latest transcript follows:
“Hello sir, you have problem with wifi”
“(Me) Do I? Seems to be OK right now.”
“No, yes sir, bad problem, we can help”
“(Me). Do you have my ISP and hub code?”
“Of course sir”
“(Me). Great, what is it, what is my surname?
“You Thomas Thomas”. (False, of course)
“(Me). Jeez, I must be sicker than I thought. Have a nice day”.